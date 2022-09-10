eDreams ODIGEO (OTCMKTS:EDDRF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2022

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of eDreams ODIGEO (OTCMKTS:EDDRFGet Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on eDreams ODIGEO from €10.00 ($10.20) to €8.30 ($8.47) in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

eDreams ODIGEO Stock Performance

EDDRF opened at $5.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.08. eDreams ODIGEO has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $11.30.

eDreams ODIGEO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eDreams ODIGEO SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in Europe. The company offers its online travel agency services under the eDreams, Go Voyages, Opodo, Travellink, and Liligo brands. It also provides marketing, admin and IT consulting, and metasearch services, as well as offers online advertising campaigns.

Read More

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for eDreams ODIGEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eDreams ODIGEO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.