eDreams ODIGEO (OTCMKTS:EDDRF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of eDreams ODIGEO (OTCMKTS:EDDRF – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on eDreams ODIGEO from €10.00 ($10.20) to €8.30 ($8.47) in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

eDreams ODIGEO Stock Performance

EDDRF opened at $5.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.08. eDreams ODIGEO has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $11.30.

eDreams ODIGEO Company Profile

eDreams ODIGEO SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in Europe. The company offers its online travel agency services under the eDreams, Go Voyages, Opodo, Travellink, and Liligo brands. It also provides marketing, admin and IT consulting, and metasearch services, as well as offers online advertising campaigns.

