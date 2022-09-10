Efinity Token Price Reaches $0.14 on Major Exchanges (EFI)

Efinity Token (EFI) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Efinity Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000646 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Efinity Token has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. Efinity Token has a market capitalization of $23.61 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Efinity Token (CRYPTO:EFI) is a coin. Its launch date was May 1st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 169,857,481 coins. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @enjin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates. Telegram | Discord Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Efinity Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Efinity Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

