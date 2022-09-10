Efinity Token Reaches Market Cap of $23.26 Million (EFI)

Efinity Token (EFI) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. Efinity Token has a market capitalization of $23.26 million and $2.18 million worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Efinity Token has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. One Efinity Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000641 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004690 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,350.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004802 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020616 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00062822 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00068657 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005555 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004689 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00076702 BTC.

Efinity Token Profile

Efinity Token (EFI) is a coin. It was first traded on May 1st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 169,857,481 coins. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @enjin.

Efinity Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates. Telegram | Discord Whitepaper “

