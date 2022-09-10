eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.31.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on eHealth from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on eHealth from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on eHealth from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on eHealth from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on eHealth to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Get eHealth alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eHealth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of eHealth by 52.5% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 187,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 64,430 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of eHealth by 22.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eHealth by 152.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 63,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 38,400 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of eHealth by 42.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 173,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 51,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of eHealth by 87.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 59,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 27,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

eHealth Stock Down 2.8 %

eHealth stock opened at $5.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $140.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.34. eHealth has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $47.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.72. The company has a quick ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $50.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.89 million. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 15.24% and a negative net margin of 33.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that eHealth will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About eHealth

(Get Rating)

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.