Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Separately, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EIGR opened at $6.71 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.42 and a 200-day moving average of $7.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 7.09, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $10.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EIGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.20. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 672.48% and a negative return on equity of 97.79%. The business had revenue of $4.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Eiger BioPharmaceuticals news, Director David Apelian sold 5,000 shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $49,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EIGR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 173.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 610,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after buying an additional 387,421 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 702,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,425,000 after buying an additional 148,035 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $1,052,000. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,128,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 387,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after buying an additional 102,153 shares during the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

Further Reading

