Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Director Buys $303,600.00 in Stock

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) Director R David Hoover acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $303,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 145,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,201,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ELAN stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.51. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $13.94 and a 1 year high of $35.00.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ELAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 72.1% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 49,206,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,918,000 after buying an additional 20,618,487 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,452,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,496,000 after acquiring an additional 650,715 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.1% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 30,784,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,162,000 after acquiring an additional 625,326 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,045 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 9.2% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 15,571,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,013 shares during the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

