Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$13.70.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ELD. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Eldorado Gold Stock Performance

Shares of ELD opened at C$7.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.71. Eldorado Gold has a one year low of C$6.87 and a one year high of C$15.73. The company has a market cap of C$1.42 billion and a PE ratio of -2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.96, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold ( TSE:ELD Get Rating ) (NYSE:EGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$272.44 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

