Electrify.Asia Hits One Day Trading Volume of $23,316.00 (ELEC)

Electrify.Asia (ELEC) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. Electrify.Asia has a market capitalization of $381,517.55 and $23,316.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Electrify.Asia has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Electrify.Asia coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004696 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00036161 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004694 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,326.22 or 1.00121311 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00036518 BTC.

About Electrify.Asia

Electrify.Asia (ELEC) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 coins and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 coins. The official message board for Electrify.Asia is medium.com/electrifyasia. Electrify.Asia’s official website is electrify.asia. Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia. The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Electrify.Asia Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrify.Asia is an electricity marketplace for Asian territories, mainly the southwest region and is addressing the need for transparency and security in the consumption of energy. Electrify.Asia uses the blockchain and smart contracts to sell energy and has transacted more than 30GWh of electricity for commercial and industrial customers since March 2017 using their token ELEC.The ELEC token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum blockchain and is used within their marketplace to transact energy.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrify.Asia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrify.Asia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electrify.Asia using one of the exchanges listed above.

