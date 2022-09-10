Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Bought by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,171 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $11,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 7,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $958,858.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,802,922.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 7,373 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $958,858.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,802,922.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $105,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,314 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,755.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,701 shares of company stock worth $12,120,180 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 1.4 %

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $128.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.24 and a fifty-two week high of $146.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.27 and a 200 day moving average of $127.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on EA shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 target price on Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.57.

Electronic Arts Profile

Get Rating

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

