Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by NWK Group Inc.

NWK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 210.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,751 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises about 2.9% of NWK Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. NWK Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $5,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,213,765,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,115,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,280,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,514 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,525,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,817 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,481,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,183,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 54.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $317.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $220.20 and a 1-year high of $335.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $317.94 and a 200-day moving average of $301.02. The company has a market capitalization of $301.87 billion, a PE ratio of 50.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.38.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.52%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.44.

In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.31, for a total transaction of $69,726,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,203,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,794,337,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 753,125 shares of company stock valued at $242,744,201 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

