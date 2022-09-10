Elitium (EUM) Market Cap Hits $25.59 Million

Elitium (EUM) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Elitium has a total market capitalization of $25.59 million and $312,682.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Elitium has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. One Elitium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.92 or 0.00004317 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Elitium Profile

EUM is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,916,379 coins. The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium. The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium. Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io.

Elitium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

