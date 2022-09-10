Elk Finance Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $463,439.60 (ELK)

Elk Finance (ELK) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Elk Finance has a market cap of $463,439.60 and $38,712.00 worth of Elk Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elk Finance coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00001151 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Elk Finance has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.95 or 0.00781838 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00015111 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019977 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Elk Finance Coin Profile

Elk Finance’s total supply is 4,242,424 coins and its circulating supply is 1,874,303 coins. Elk Finance’s official Twitter account is @elk_finance.

Buying and Selling Elk Finance

