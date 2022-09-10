Elysian Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $8.29 Million (ELS)

Elysian (ELS) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Elysian has a total market capitalization of $8.29 million and $95,216.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Elysian has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. One Elysian coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004621 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,641.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004726 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00057900 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00013890 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00068021 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005488 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004619 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00075871 BTC.

About Elysian

Elysian is a coin. It launched on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely. Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Elysian Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

