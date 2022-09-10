EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on EMKR. Northland Securities downgraded EMCORE from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded EMCORE from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.
Shares of EMKR stock opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. EMCORE has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $8.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.28. The firm has a market cap of $84.49 million, a P/E ratio of -32.14 and a beta of 1.30.
EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Broadband. The company offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as fiber optic gyros products that includes gyroscopes, inertial measurement units (IMU), and inertial navigation systems (INS), as well as QMEMS gyroscopes, accelerometers, IMUs, and INS products primarily for the aerospace and defense markets; and defense optoelectronics comprising optiva platform fiber optic transport systems and erbium doped fiber amplifiers, as well as ruggedized microwave flange-mount transmitters, receivers, and optical delay line products.
