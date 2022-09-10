EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on EMKR. Northland Securities downgraded EMCORE from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded EMCORE from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Shares of EMKR stock opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. EMCORE has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $8.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.28. The firm has a market cap of $84.49 million, a P/E ratio of -32.14 and a beta of 1.30.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in EMCORE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $624,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in EMCORE by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 706,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 201,579 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EMCORE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of EMCORE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCORE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,355,000. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Broadband. The company offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as fiber optic gyros products that includes gyroscopes, inertial measurement units (IMU), and inertial navigation systems (INS), as well as QMEMS gyroscopes, accelerometers, IMUs, and INS products primarily for the aerospace and defense markets; and defense optoelectronics comprising optiva platform fiber optic transport systems and erbium doped fiber amplifiers, as well as ruggedized microwave flange-mount transmitters, receivers, and optical delay line products.

