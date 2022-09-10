Emercoin (EMC) Trading Down 2.1% Over Last 7 Days

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 10th. Over the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $905,953.26 and $7,868.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0182 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Graviton (GRAV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000085 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000204 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000027 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 49,822,367 coins. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com. Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Emercoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising.Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity.Coin added by @”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

