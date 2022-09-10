Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Kensington Investment Counsel LLC

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Emerson Electric makes up about 1.3% of Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 404.1% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

EMR opened at $84.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $101.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EMR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Further Reading

