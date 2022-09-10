Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Market Capitalization Achieves $837,985.83

Empty Set Dollar (ESD) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. Empty Set Dollar has a market capitalization of $837,985.83 and approximately $8,222.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Empty Set Dollar Coin Profile

Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans. The official website for Empty Set Dollar is www.emptyset.finance. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance.ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol.”

