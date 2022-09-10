Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $602.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Endeavour Mining Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Endeavour Mining stock opened at $20.52 on Monday. Endeavour Mining has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $28.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.04 and a 200-day moving average of $22.81.

Endeavour Mining Increases Dividend

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Endeavour Mining’s previous dividend of $0.28. This represents a yield of 3.44%.

(Get Rating)

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.