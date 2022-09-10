Energi Price Down 4.4% Over Last 7 Days (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. During the last week, Energi has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00001196 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a total market cap of $14.55 million and $167,171.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00094519 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00075284 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001494 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00033389 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00008105 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000270 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00008932 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002597 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 56,239,829 coins. Energi’s official website is www.energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

