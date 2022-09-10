Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Sees Large Volume Increase

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 29,522 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 242,859 shares.The stock last traded at $25.45 and had previously closed at $25.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Energy Recovery to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

Energy Recovery Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 123.91 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Recovery

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Lisa A. Pollina sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $62,316.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,018. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Lisa A. Pollina sold 2,700 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $62,316.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,018. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert Yu Lang Mao sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total transaction of $44,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,200.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management grew its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 27.8% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 45.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Energy Recovery in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.