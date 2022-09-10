EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on EnerSys from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Get EnerSys alerts:

EnerSys Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of ENS opened at $65.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.88. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $55.60 and a 1 year high of $86.82.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EnerSys

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 7.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,691,000 after acquiring an additional 101,062 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in EnerSys by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,341,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,014,000 after purchasing an additional 49,207 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in EnerSys by 2.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,098,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,910,000 after purchasing an additional 28,771 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in EnerSys by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,045,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,677,000 after purchasing an additional 522,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in EnerSys by 25.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 925,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,558,000 after purchasing an additional 185,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

About EnerSys

(Get Rating)

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.