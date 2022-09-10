Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.76.
Several brokerages have recently commented on E. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ENI from €15.40 ($15.71) to €14.10 ($14.39) in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of ENI from €20.00 ($20.41) to €18.50 ($18.88) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of ENI from €14.90 ($15.20) to €15.70 ($16.02) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in ENI by 157.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in ENI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in ENI in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in ENI by 58.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in ENI by 114.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,114 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.53% of the company’s stock.
The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is 16.58%.
Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.
