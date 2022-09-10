Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.76.

Several brokerages have recently commented on E. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ENI from €15.40 ($15.71) to €14.10 ($14.39) in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of ENI from €20.00 ($20.41) to €18.50 ($18.88) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of ENI from €14.90 ($15.20) to €15.70 ($16.02) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Institutional Trading of ENI

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in ENI by 157.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in ENI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in ENI in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in ENI by 58.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in ENI by 114.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,114 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

ENI Stock Up 2.2 %

ENI Announces Dividend

ENI stock opened at $23.60 on Monday. ENI has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $32.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.89. The stock has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is 16.58%.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

