Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Shares Acquired by Granahan Investment Management LLC

Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,524,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,078 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned 1.61% of Enovix worth $36,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Enovix by 20.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enovix by 5.1% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 29,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enovix in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enovix by 20.3% in the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 13,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enovix by 31.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enovix alerts:

Enovix Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENVX opened at $21.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.26. Enovix Co. has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $39.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.65 and a beta of 1.96.

Insider Activity at Enovix

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Enovix Co. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $26,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,407,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,726,306.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Enovix news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $26,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,407,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,726,306.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gardner Cameron Dales sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 989,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,791,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,980 over the last 90 days. 20.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Enovix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Enovix in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Enovix from $50.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Enovix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Enovix from $19.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enovix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.38.

Enovix Profile

(Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.