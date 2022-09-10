Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Purchased by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 385.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,623 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $10,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 780.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $305.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.06. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.40 and a 52 week high of $324.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.78, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.51.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 56.60%. The business had revenue of $530.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.57 million. Equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $24,934,991.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,518,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,687 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.96, for a total value of $494,223.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,149 shares in the company, valued at $31,390,371.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $24,934,991.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,518,640.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 179,688 shares of company stock valued at $47,924,311. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ENPH shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Sunday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $174.00 to $281.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.17.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

