EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) PT Raised to GBX 47 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 42 ($0.51) to GBX 47 ($0.57) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on EnQuest from GBX 23 ($0.28) to GBX 21 ($0.25) in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

EnQuest Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ENQUF opened at $0.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. EnQuest has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.36.

About EnQuest

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.

