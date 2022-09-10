Entain Plc (LON:ENT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,203.50 ($26.63).

Several research firms have recently commented on ENT. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Entain from GBX 1,950 ($23.56) to GBX 2,000 ($24.17) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,871 ($22.61) price target on shares of Entain in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($32.62) price target on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

LON ENT opened at GBX 1,218.50 ($14.72) on Monday. Entain has a twelve month low of GBX 994.60 ($12.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,500 ($30.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.03, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of £7.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,384.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,223.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,392.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th.

In other Entain news, insider Rob Wood sold 98,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,370 ($16.55), for a total transaction of £1,353,299.70 ($1,635,209.88).

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

