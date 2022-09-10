Entrada Therapeutics (TRDA) versus Its Competitors Critical Analysis

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) is one of 950 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Entrada Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Entrada Therapeutics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Entrada Therapeutics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entrada Therapeutics 0 1 2 0 2.67 Entrada Therapeutics Competitors 3039 12944 39092 627 2.67

Entrada Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential downside of 12.87%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 89.36%. Given Entrada Therapeutics’ competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Entrada Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Entrada Therapeutics N/A -$51.16 million -1.23 Entrada Therapeutics Competitors $1.84 billion $245.67 million -4.17

This table compares Entrada Therapeutics and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Entrada Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Entrada Therapeutics. Entrada Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Entrada Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entrada Therapeutics N/A -40.93% -29.59% Entrada Therapeutics Competitors -3,246.65% -160.86% -24.41%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.0% of Entrada Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Entrada Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Entrada Therapeutics competitors beat Entrada Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Entrada Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead product candidate is ENTR-601-44, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1. It also engages in the development of EEV-PMO-CAG for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1. The company was formerly known as CycloPorters, Inc. and changed its name to Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2017. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Entrada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.