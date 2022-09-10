Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet raised Entravision Communications from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of EVC opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $428.89 million, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Entravision Communications has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $9.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in Entravision Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Entravision Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 295,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 145,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,179,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising, media, and technology solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

