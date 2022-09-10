Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.33.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Envestnet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com cut Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Envestnet from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Envestnet from $79.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Envestnet from $73.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

In other Envestnet news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $72,794.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,010.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 1,290 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $72,794.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,467,010.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Crager acquired 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.79 per share, with a total value of $49,486.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,472,703.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENV. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 86.1% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,319,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,772,000 after acquiring an additional 610,529 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the first quarter worth about $37,976,000. Harbor Spring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Envestnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,703,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Envestnet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,520,000. Finally, CQS US LLC bought a new position in Envestnet in the 1st quarter valued at $9,417,000.

Envestnet stock opened at $53.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.82 and a beta of 1.19. Envestnet has a 12-month low of $49.08 and a 12-month high of $85.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.61.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $318.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.02 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. Envestnet’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Envestnet will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

