Environmental Waste International (CVE:EWS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Environmental Waste International Inc. (CVE:EWS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 5155 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Environmental Waste International Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.67 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00.

About Environmental Waste International

(Get Rating)

Environmental Waste International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops environmental products for waste treatment and disposal in Canada and the United States. It researches, designs, develops, sells, and maintains systems based on the patented Reverse Polymerization process and related delivery system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Environmental Waste International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Environmental Waste International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.