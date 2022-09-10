Enzyme Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.23 Million (MLN)

Enzyme (MLN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One Enzyme coin can currently be purchased for approximately $23.50 or 0.00110186 BTC on major exchanges. Enzyme has a market capitalization of $47.90 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Enzyme has traded up 1.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Enzyme alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004691 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00035999 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004689 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,310.04 or 0.99935510 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00037014 BTC.

Enzyme Profile

Enzyme (MLN) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 2,070,263 coins and its circulating supply is 2,038,518 coins. The official website for Enzyme is enzyme.finance. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol.

Buying and Selling Enzyme

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made.Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enzyme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enzyme using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Enzyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enzyme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.