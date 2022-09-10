EOS (EOS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $763.36 Million

EOS (EOS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. EOS has a total market capitalization of $1.75 billion and $763.36 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EOS has traded up 15% against the dollar. One EOS coin can currently be bought for $1.75 or 0.00008195 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EOS alerts:

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005010 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kapu (KAPU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,061,006,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,244,750 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official website is eos.io.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper.Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.