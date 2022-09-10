EOS Force One Day Volume Reaches $176,486.00 (EOSC)

EOS Force (EOSC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 9th. Over the last seven days, EOS Force has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. One EOS Force coin can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS Force has a total market cap of $3.42 million and approximately $176,486.00 worth of EOS Force was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

EOS Force Coin Profile

EOS Force (EOSC) uses the hashing algorithm. EOS Force’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 964,070,125 coins. EOS Force’s official Twitter account is @EOSForce. EOS Force’s official website is www.eosforce.io. EOS Force’s official message board is medium.com/@eosforce.

EOS Force Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSC utilizes the consensus mechanism of EOSIO, which is DPOS BFT Pipeline Consensus. EOSC enables blocks to be produced every 3 seconds with no consecutive blocks, which is different from EOSIO'S model of producing blocks every 0.5 seconds with 6 consecutive blocks produced by 1 node. Even though consecutive block-generating can reduce the waiting time of unpacked trades, it may affect the chain stability because of the unsatisfactory network environment, resulting in a large number of microforks. “

