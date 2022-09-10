Epic Cash (EPIC) Price Up 18.7% This Week

Epic Cash (EPIC) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Epic Cash has a total market capitalization of $9.19 million and $2,489.00 worth of Epic Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Epic Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00002849 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Epic Cash has traded 18.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Epic Cash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004624 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00036148 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004226 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004623 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,671.23 or 1.00182442 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00036814 BTC.

About Epic Cash

EPIC is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on September 9th, 2019. Epic Cash’s total supply is 14,918,724 coins. The official message board for Epic Cash is medium.com/epic-cash. Epic Cash’s official Twitter account is @EpicCashTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Epic Cash is epic.tech. The Reddit community for Epic Cash is https://reddit.com/r/epiccash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Epic Cash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EPIC is a novel software implementation of the original Bitcoin Standard, updated to the most recent technologies.Epic Cash is Howey compliant, designed to attain a score of “1” by the Crypto Rating Council. Epic Cash is 100% proof-of-work mined, with no special nodes.With a hard limit on supply, Epic Cash, like BTC, is expected to function as a store of value.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Epic Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Epic Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Epic Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Epic Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Epic Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.