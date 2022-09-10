Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EPZM. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Epizyme from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wedbush cut shares of Epizyme from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Cowen cut shares of Epizyme from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Epizyme from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Get Epizyme alerts:

Epizyme Price Performance

NASDAQ:EPZM opened at $1.47 on Friday. Epizyme has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80. The stock has a market cap of $247.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of -0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Epizyme

Epizyme ( NASDAQ:EPZM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.15. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 391.90% and a negative return on equity of 2,459.33%. The business had revenue of $27.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.11 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Epizyme will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPZM. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 948,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 12,285 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 63,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 25,876 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 6,665.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,955,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,277 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 2,847.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 482,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 466,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Epizyme Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.