EQT (NYSE:EQT) PT Raised to $57.00

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EQT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on EQT from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on EQT from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on EQT from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.93.

Shares of EQT opened at $48.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.10 and a 200-day moving average of $39.17. The company has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of -17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.15. EQT has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $51.73.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. EQT’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that EQT will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This is a boost from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. EQT’s payout ratio is -22.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 786.1% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 89,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 79,398 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,202,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in EQT by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,497 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in EQT by 210.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,606,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,270,000 after buying an additional 1,089,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

