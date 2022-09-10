Equity Investors V. L.P. Green Sells 32,805 Shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) Stock

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) Director Equity Investors V. L.P. Green sold 32,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $210,936.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 245,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,394.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

TCS stock opened at $6.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.18. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $14.25. The firm has a market cap of $340.10 million, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.54.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $262.63 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in The Container Store Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Container Store Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in The Container Store Group by 1,090.0% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Container Store Group by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in The Container Store Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

TCS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on The Container Store Group from $11.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. It provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes custom closets, such as elfa Classic, elfa Decor, Laren, and Avera branded products, as well as closet lifestyle department and wood-based products; wood-based custom home storage and organization solutions; and customized solutions for closets, garages, home offices, pantries, laundry rooms, murphy beds, and built-in wall units.

