Era Swap (ES) Price Tops $0.0050

Era Swap (ES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 10th. During the last week, Era Swap has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. One Era Swap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Era Swap has a total market cap of $5.01 million and $26,435.00 worth of Era Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004630 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,601.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004727 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00058549 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 31.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00013915 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00067752 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005536 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004630 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00076455 BTC.

About Era Swap

ES is a coin. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2019. Era Swap’s total supply is 2,097,550,005 coins and its circulating supply is 997,282,758 coins. The official website for Era Swap is eraswap.life. Era Swap’s official Twitter account is @eraswaptec.

Buying and Selling Era Swap

According to CryptoCompare, “Era Swap Token (ES) is a decentralized utility token currently based on Ethereum blockchain (ERC20) which will be used on multiple platforms for exchange of services (P2P), avail discounts, get rewards and many more utility. Era Swap Life is Single Sign On (SSO) gateway which provides access to multiple utility platforms accepting Era Swap (ES) Utility token Era Swap users can add their wallet to access the platforms which offers multiple solutions to community members. Era Swap Ecosystem includes interlinked multiple platforms where Era Swap Tokens can be utilized for exchange of services, availing discounts, getting rewards and other utilities. Era Swap Team will identify and help build more such platforms in future which are built for the community and willing to incorporate ES reward system. “

