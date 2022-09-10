Ergo Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.95 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for about $4.54 or 0.00020993 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $266.28 million and approximately $3.95 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,631.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,777.45 or 0.08216865 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.24 or 0.00181416 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00023008 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.63 or 0.00294134 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $158.31 or 0.00731860 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.12 or 0.00615389 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 58,638,426 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org/en.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

