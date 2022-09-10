Eschler Asset Management LLP Acquires Shares of 16,466 Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Eschler Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 120.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 680.0% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Get Global X Uranium ETF alerts:

Global X Uranium ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA URA opened at $23.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.37. Global X Uranium ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.65 and a fifty-two week high of $31.60.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Uranium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Uranium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.