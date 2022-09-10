Eschler Asset Management LLP Invests $239,000 in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Eschler Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,935,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,291,000 after acquiring an additional 148,348 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. lifted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 4,390,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,846 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,373,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,638,000 after purchasing an additional 185,134 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,637,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,557,000 after purchasing an additional 997,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,758,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,422,000 after purchasing an additional 39,732 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAVE. Melius began coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE:SAVE opened at $22.56 on Friday. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $28.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.06 and a 200-day moving average of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.06.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

