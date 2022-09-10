Eschler Asset Management LLP Invests $361,000 in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Eschler Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GDS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,933,000. Tekne Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Tekne Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,918,000 after acquiring an additional 551,100 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 119,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after acquiring an additional 36,565 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 241,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. 42.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GDS alerts:

GDS Stock Performance

Shares of GDS opened at $23.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.43. GDS Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $65.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $344.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.75 million. GDS had a negative net margin of 18.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. Research analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Nomura downgraded shares of GDS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GDS to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of GDS from $71.50 to $48.90 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of GDS from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GDS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.97.

GDS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.