Eschler Asset Management LLP Makes New $383,000 Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Eschler Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $299,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,224 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 2,967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.80.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $85.45 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.60 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $137.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.97.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,378,613 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.