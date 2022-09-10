Eschler Asset Management LLP Makes New Investment in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Eschler Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 466.7% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $432.44 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.59 and a 52 week high of $725.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.86, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $381.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.67. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $381.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $473.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 13,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.84, for a total transaction of $5,877,719.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,040.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 557 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.64, for a total transaction of $252,120.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,696.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 13,333 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.84, for a total transaction of $5,877,719.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,338,040.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,527 shares of company stock valued at $28,901,058. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

