Eschler Asset Management LLP Reduces Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Eschler Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 17,384,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,065,083,000 after purchasing an additional 591,700 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,445,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,571,618,000 after purchasing an additional 256,598 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,150,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,321,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,453 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,899,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,057,168,000 after purchasing an additional 898,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 7,480,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $813,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212,150 shares during the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.53.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $92.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.57. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $182.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.19, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.15 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. As a group, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

