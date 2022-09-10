ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Shares Gap Down to $3.71

Shares of ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.71, but opened at $3.59. ESS Tech shares last traded at $3.61, with a volume of 4,594 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GWH. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on ESS Tech in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.75 price target for the company. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on ESS Tech from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ESS Tech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.64.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.42.

ESS Tech ( NYSE:GWH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. Research analysts predict that ESS Tech, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWH. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in ESS Tech during the second quarter worth $33,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in ESS Tech during the second quarter worth $33,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ESS Tech during the second quarter worth $36,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in ESS Tech during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in ESS Tech during the second quarter worth $50,000. 40.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

