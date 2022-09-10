Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $52.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WTRG. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Essential Utilities in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Essential Utilities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. HSBC upgraded Essential Utilities from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.33.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $47.81 on Friday. Essential Utilities has a 12 month low of $40.97 and a 12 month high of $53.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.53 and a 200-day moving average of $47.82.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $448.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 21.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that Essential Utilities will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 67.65%.

Institutional Trading of Essential Utilities

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 16.6% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,863,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,720,000 after acquiring an additional 692,260 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the second quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 39.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,699,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,765,000 after acquiring an additional 73,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 3,463.3% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 174,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,992,000 after acquiring an additional 169,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.