ETC Gavekal Asia Pacific Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOV) Shares Up 0.6%

ETC Gavekal Asia Pacific Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOV – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $81.06 and last traded at $81.06. 661 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 2,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.60.

ETC Gavekal Asia Pacific Government Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.35 and its 200-day moving average is $81.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ETC Gavekal Asia Pacific Government Bond ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of ETC Gavekal Asia Pacific Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOV – Get Rating) by 1,080.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,366 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 5.02% of ETC Gavekal Asia Pacific Government Bond ETF worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ETC Gavekal Asia Pacific Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETC Gavekal Asia Pacific Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.