Ethereum 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $12.30 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. In the last week, Ethereum has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for $1,721.83 or 0.08086039 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $210.61 billion and approximately $12.30 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000126 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Exp (EXP) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

ETH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 122,315,793 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereumproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform that runs smart contracts (applications that run exactly as programmed without any possibility of downtime, censorship, fraud or third party interference). In the Ethereum protocol and blockchain, there is a price for each operation. In order to have anything transferred or executed by the network, you have to consume or burn Gas. Ethereum’s native cryptocurrency is Ether (ETH) and it is used to pay for computation time and transaction fees.The introductory whitepaper was originally published in 2013 by Vitalik Buterin, the founder of Ethereum, the project was crowdfunded during August 2014 by fans all around the world and launched in 2015. Ethereum is developed and maintained by ETHDEV with contributions from minds across the globe. There is an Ecosystem Support Program which is a branch of the Ethereum Foundation focused on supporting projects and entities within the greater Ethereum community to promote the success and growth of the ecosystem. Multiple startups work with the Ethereum blockchain covering areas in: DeFi, NFTs, Ethereum Name Service, Wallets, Scaling, etc.The launch of Ethereum is a process divided into 4 main phases: Frontier, Homestead, Metropolis and Serenity.Ethereum 2.0, also known as Serenity, is the final phase of Ethereum, it aims to solve the decentralized scaling challenge. A naive way to solve Ethereum's problems would be to make it more centralized. But decentralization is too important, as it gives Ethereum censorship resistance, openness, data privacy and near-unbreakable security.The Eth2 upgrades will make Ethereum scalable, secure, and decentralized. Sharding will make Ethereum more scalable by increasing transactions per second while decreasing the power needed to run a node and validate the chain. The beacon chain will make Ethereum secure by coordinating validators across shards. And staking will lower the barrier to participation, creating a larger – more decentralized – network.The beacon chain will also introduce proof-of-stake to Ethereum. Ethereum is moving to the proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism from proof-of-work (PoW). This was always the plan as it's a key part of the community's strategy to scale Ethereum via the Eth2 upgrades. However, getting PoS right is a big technical challenge and not as straightforward as using PoW to reach consensus across the networkKeep up with Ethereum upgradesFor ETH holders and Dapp users, this has no impact whatsoever, however, for users wishing to get involved, there are ways to participate in Ethereum and future Eth2-related efforts. Get involved in Eth 2.0Blockchain data provided by: Etherchain (Main Source), Blockchair (Backup), and Etherscan (Total Supply only).”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.

