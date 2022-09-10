Ethereum Classic (ETC) Market Cap Hits $5.29 Billion

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion and approximately $1.05 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $38.65 or 0.00180838 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 19.4% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,374.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,732.71 or 0.08106568 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000300 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00023736 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.82 or 0.00298570 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $158.50 or 0.00741556 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $131.05 or 0.00613132 BTC.
- COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000949 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.69 or 0.00255890 BTC.
Ethereum Classic Profile
ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 136,798,752 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is www.ethereumclassic.org.
Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.